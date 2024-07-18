Abhishek Bachchan reacts to divorce post on Instagram amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai

Amidst separation rumours from his wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to an Instagram post discussing divorce. The post, shared by a journalist, featured an article from Indian Express' Eye magazine. The words on the post read, "When love stops being easy," while the caption elaborated, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"

Speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce has intensified, especially after the Bachchan family was seen posing separately at the Ambani wedding. Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were seen together, while Abhishek was with his parents and other family members.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya's most recent film was Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan,' while Abhishek appeared in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer.'