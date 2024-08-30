Revolution stems from endured struggles: Kani Kusruti on WCC's perseverance

Women in cinema have made significant strides in overcoming various inequalities. Speaking at the Manorama News Conclave 2024, actor Kani Kusruti highlighted the importance of this progress and lauded the achievements of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), particularly the release of the Hema Committee report, describing it as a historic milestone.

"This is indeed a historic moment," Kani stated. "The revolution we are witnessing today stems from the struggles women have endured over the years, and it began when women collectively decided that enough was enough."

She acknowledged the criticism faced by the WCC but underlined their perseverance in reaching their current position. Kani also shared her experiences, noting that she grew up with the freedom to express herself openly within her family, a privilege not afforded to many women.

"There are many women who wanted to act but did not have the same avenues to voice their opinions as I did," she remarked. She talked about the importance of providing a platform for open discussion, stating that it is crucial for encouraging more people to come forward. In this regard, she noted that the WCC has made considerable progress.

Addressing the disparities between actors and other industry members, Kani pointed out the lack of standardised pay in the film industry. 'In the entertainment field, remuneration is often based on market value,' she explained. She added that maintaining a balance is essential because if a film's lead star takes the majority of the remuneration, there would be no money left to circulate, which is vital for the industry's sustainability. Kani also pointed out the stark difference between the wage concerns of actors and technicians.

When asked about her affiliation with the WCC, Kani Kusruti clarified that she is no longer a member. She noted that while she was actively involved with the organisation during the actress's assault case, she now prefers to handle her struggles independently.

However, she reaffirmed her solidarity with organisations like the WCC and other feminist groups, expressing her continued support for their efforts.