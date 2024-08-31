Disturbing and shocking: Amala Paul reacts to Hema committee report

Actress Amala Paul recently shared her reaction to the Hema Committee report, expressing her shock and concern over its findings. Although she refrained from commenting extensively, Amala acknowledged being deeply disturbed by the revelations. “Very disturbing and shocking things emerged from the Hema Committee report. I hope there will be justice for this,” she stated.

Amala also stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum generated by the report and ensuring that the issues raised are addressed. “There was a strong group, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), who worked tirelessly to bring this report to the public. They weren’t alone in this effort; they had the support of the legal system as well,” she added.

The actress made these comments during an interaction with the media at the inauguration of a hospital, expressing her hope that the concerns highlighted in the report will not be ignored and that proper action will be taken.