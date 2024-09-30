Documents of Bala’s first marriage out; social media post gains attention

The Bala-Amrutha controversy has exploded online, with both parties raising serious allegations against each other. A recent social media post by a user named Hima Nived Krishna revealed some things about the actor's first marriage. Hima shared documents related to Bala's first marriage to a woman named Chandana Sadasiva, which are believed to date back to 2008. Bala and Amrutha got married in 2010.

In a scathing post, Hima writes, “A twelve-year-old girl says she has no reason to love her father. It is common for spouses to squabble or even separate. It is better to part ways than to live with someone you don’t love. If there are children from that relationship, it is important to raise them well. Both parents must ensure that their separation does not affect the children's future or personalities. The most dignified approach is to avoid meddling in each other’s lives post-separation.

Yesterday, I watched a video posted by Bala and Amrutha's daughter. Thousands commented under the video, accusing her of repeating what her mother taught her. Fans spew venom even under the comments of those who know them personally. It is despicable to take sides without understanding someone's personal life. Let them speak. Their reality may not be as rosy as it appears.

While many quickly offered consoling words for Bala after he posted an emotional video, I question whether he considered his daughter, who would be devastated by this. Has he thought about the loneliness she might experience at school or among friends?

“Do you realize that you are pushing your teenage daughter into trauma? Do you know she comes home from school shattered and sad? Are you even human? The court order states you could meet your daughter every second Saturday at the court premises, after informing her mother via email. The mother brought the child the first two times, but you didn’t show up. Aren’t there records of this? Have you ever gone to see your daughter?

Have you asked to meet her directly, rather than through social media or videos? No! Why are you creating this drama when the truth is different? Wasn’t Amrutha right about the physical and mental torture she endured? You may fool your blind followers online, but can you trick your own conscience?

Isn’t that child your own blood? How can you call yourself a father when you have destroyed her childhood and adolescence by subjecting her to mental pressure and trauma? Do you even know that your daughter cries every day behind closed doors after returning from school? You have no right to ruin her mental health. If you post a video demanding to see your daughter, will Zuckerberg bring her to you?” Hima asks sarcastically.

Hima also addressed the toxic trolls eager to intrude into Bala and Amrutha’s personal lives. She claims that Bala’s first wife, Chandana Sadasiva from Karnataka, suffered abuse, which led to their divorce. Hima accuses Bala of marrying Amrutha—who was only nineteen at the time—without disclosing his first marriage. She challenges Bala to correct her or sue her if she is wrong.

“Where is Elizabeth, whom he married a third time? Didn’t she escape? Those interested in Amrutha’s life should answer this. Why interfere in each other’s lives after separation? Has Amrutha ever claimed it was Bala’s second marriage? The issue here is not just about the two of you; shattering the heart of that little girl is indeed a social issue, and the law should intervene.

In an era where even two-year-olds use social media, when her father publicly claims her mother is bad, and when her teachers and friends mock her, who will be responsible for that child’s poor mental state?” Hima states in her post.

Recently, Amrutha mentioned in a video that Bala had lied about his first marriage, and that her family learned about it only after their engagement, thanks to music director Rajamani, a friend of her father. Although her family opposed the relationship, Amrutha was adamant. She claimed she didn’t inform her family about the abuses she faced at Bala’s home and confirmed that Bala was first married to a woman from Karnataka.