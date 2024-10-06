Should’ve practised more: Shraddha Kapoor trolled for 'terrible' ramp walk

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her horror-comedy film Stree 2, but her recent appearance as the showstopper for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi has sparked controversy. The event showcased Mishru's latest collection, Resonance 2024/25, designed by Swapna Anumolu. However, the actress faced significant trolling for her ramp walk during the fashion show.

Footage of Kapoor’s runway performance was shared on the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip, where it quickly drew negative comments. One user expressed their disbelief, stating, “What the hell is this?” The actress was dressed in a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga adorned with intricate beadwork, but it did not seem to impress viewers.

Another commenter noted, “Okay wow, that was a genuinely terrible walk; she should’ve practised more with the outfit beforehand.” Yet another user chimed in, “Oh God! This has to be one of the worst ramp walks I’ve ever seen.” A further comment compared Kapoor’s performance to that of Triptii Dimri, saying, “A few weeks back, people were mocking Triptii for her ramp show. Compared to this, Triptii was at Gigi Hadid level.”