'Pushpa 2' coming to theatres earlier than expected?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 05:31 PM IST
Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2'. Photo: Instagram

Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2', directed by Sukumar, is coming to theatres earlier than expected. Though the makers had officially announced that the movie will hit theatres on December 6, we now hear the film will release a day earlier (December 5). This has brought huge relief to fans who were worried that the movie would clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava'.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was officially set to release on Independence Day but was delayed due to post-production and shoot issues. The makers had dropped a new poster from the film a few weeks ago. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break records upon its release. With the excitement reaching new heights after the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, it's hard for the audience to wait any longer for this mega entertainer. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T-Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT