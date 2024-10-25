I was really sad about a few things: Elizebeth breaks silence after Bala's fourth marriage

Actor Bala’s ex-wife, Elizebeth, shared a video on her social media after Bala married for the fourth time. In the video, she expressed her sadness about certain matters but emphasized that she wanted to share some happy news.

“I have been hearing some things, and I wasn’t sure whether I should post this video. I was really sad and not interested in discussing it. However, I want to begin by sharing some happy news. I am currently in Ahmedabad. I have mentioned before how a patient’s life was saved thanks to timely help. Later, the family came to thank me, and I was truly happy to see their joy.

I received chocolates and sweet treats as gifts from my department for that. What I did was actually a small thing, but when someone expresses their gratitude, it brings joy. I was saddened by a few things, but now I am happy,” Elizebeth said.

Meanwhile, Bala tied the knot with his relative Kokila in a simple temple wedding. He was previously married to a woman from Karnataka, then to singer Amrutha Suresh, and finally to Elizebeth. Bala did not legally register his first and third marriages, and now he is married to his cousin Kokila.