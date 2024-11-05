Samantha addresses body-shaming comment, reminds fan it's 2024

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a powerful response to weight critics and shared an inspiring message against body-shaming during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When one fan suggested that she should gain weight and 'bulk up' a bit, Samantha replied with a video message, stating, “Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet, which is necessary for my condition and prevents me from putting on weight. It keeps me in a certain weight bracket and helps manage my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please, it’s 2024.”

The actor also discussed her career choices and acknowledged that she had made some errors throughout her journey. Samantha gracefully accepted that she has been going through a rough patch in her professional life. When a fan inquired about her preparation for her upcoming TV series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', she shared that she made a promise to herself to challenge herself with every role she takes on.

The ‘Khushi’ actress responded to a fan, saying, “I made a promise to myself that I'll challenge myself with every role I take on, with each challenge being more difficult than the last. I agree I made some mistakes in the past, and things haven’t really worked out, but I accept failure. I acknowledge that I might not have done my best in my last few films.”

Further discussing her latest project, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Samantha stated, “I’m already proud of it. I genuinely believe this is the most layered, complex, and challenging role I’ve taken on in my career. But I’ll leave it to you to decide.”Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 this year in Hyderabad, and the couple is set to get married in the next couple of months. Naga and Samantha divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage.