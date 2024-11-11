Pranav is in Spain, working on a farm for the experience: Suchitra Mohanlal

Suchitra Mohanlal recently shared that she hopes Pranav would take on at least two films a year, though he has other ideas. She explained that, while she enjoys listening to film scripts, Pranav ultimately makes his own decisions about his projects. Currently, he's participating in a 'Work Away' program on a farm in Spain. Suchitra discussed these details in an interview with a media outlet.

Reflecting on Pranav's independent nature, she remarked, "Everyone says he's his mother's son, but I don't see it that way. His cousins claim he listens only if I say something, but the truth is, he doesn’t listen to me either. He has a mind of his own. Appu (Pranav) isn’t exactly stubborn, but no matter what we say, he only does what he feels is right. It’s the same when it comes to films. I enjoy hearing scripts, so I listen to them, but the final decision is always his. He tends to do a movie every couple of years. I keep telling him to take on at least two a year, but he doesn’t listen. And sometimes, when I think about it, maybe he's right! It’s all about balance, after all."

Suchitra continued, "Right now, Pranav is in Spain on a program he calls 'Work Away.' He’s working on a farm somewhere in Spain. He doesn’t get paid but receives accommodation and food. The experience is what he values most. Sometimes, his tasks might include caring for horses or goats—jobs like that. People have already started comparing him to his father, despite him just beginning. They say he isn’t following in his father’s footsteps. But Appu can’t be Mohanlal."

She also shared a humorous glimpse into her relationship with her daughter Maya: "Maya and I spend most of our time arguing. They say, ‘If there's harmony, there will be conflict,’ and that’s us! When she’s away in Chennai, we're very loving—over the phone. But once she’s back home, the arguments start. My husband and the kids share a close bond in their own way."