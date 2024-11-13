Chance for Manorama Online readers, Hortus participants to watch movies on MUBI for free

Manorama Online readers and those who have registered with Manorama Hortus will be able to watch world-class movies on MUBI.

MUBI, a global streaming service provider committed to promoting great cinema, offers films for free for an entire month.

Manorama, along with MUBI, organised a special film screening as part of the Hortus Cultural Festival in Kozhikode. The one-month free offer continues that collaboration and aims to provide movie lovers with the opportunity to watch exceptional films.

MUBI is a place to discover ambitious films from iconic directors and emerging auteurs. With MUBI GO, members in select countries can get a free ticket every week to see the best new films in cinemas. Notebook explores all sides of cinema culture—both in print and online.

Some recent and upcoming MUBI releases include: Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Ira Sachs’ Passages, Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life, Molly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex, Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves, Kevin Macdonald’s documentary High & Low — John Galliano, Rodrigo Moreno’s The Delinquents, Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, Aftersun from Charlotte Wells, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, Lukas Dhont’s Close, and Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman.

MUBI’s diverse selection of South Asian independent films from all across the country includes Vinay Kumar Shukla’s Peabody-award-winning documentary While We Watched, Saim Sadiq’s internationally acclaimed feature Joyland, Sreemoyee Singh’s And, Towards Happy Alleys, Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar and more.

MUBI Productions include Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind starring Josh O’Connor, Christopher Andrews' Bring Them Down starring Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’ Gasoline Rainbow, and Zia Anger’s My First Film starring Odessa Young and Devon Ross.

Founded in 2007 by Efe Cakarel, MUBI is the biggest community of film lovers anywhere. It is available in 190 countries and has more than 16 million members worldwide.