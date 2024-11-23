Indian cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles. A recent social media post by CR Salim, the film's co-producer, has garnered significant attention. Salim expressed confidence that this project would be a historic milestone for the Malayalam film industry.

"This is a crucial dawn in the history of Malayalam cinema," Salim wrote. "I am here in the new Sri Lanka, which gleams with the grandeur of old Ceylon, often referred to as the 'Tears of India.' After years of contemplation and discussion, this feels like the culmination of my dream for another great film. On one side, we have the magnificence of Lalettan, and on the other, the acting powerhouse of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty."

He praised the balance of talent in the cast, saying, "Without the overshadowing of pan-Indian celebrities, Fahadh Faasil and the ever-charming Chackochan bring their roles to life under the genius vision of Mahesh Narayanan. I have no long-standing history with Lalettan, but he has truly astonished me. I have witnessed his mannerisms with everyone—from the light boy to his co-actors. It’s something to learn from."

Salim described Mammootty’s presence with awe, saying, "Mammootty, the acting legend, often keeps his goodness to himself but can instil fear with his expressions and gestures. Yet, once you get to know him, you understand the simplicity, love, and helpful mindset he embodies. With just a small smile, he can win anyone’s heart."

Speaking about other members of the cast, Salim noted, "Chackochan’s humour, pointing out my little flaws and presenting them with his comedic flair, is a true blessing on set. Fahadh, who has become a pride of Malayalam cinema through his work in other languages, puts aside any conflicts and, with a simple call of 'Salimikka,' creates a sense of connection and instils confidence."

He also lauded the directorial vision of Mahesh Narayanan, saying, "Mahesh’s work reminds me of the Hollywood films I watched in my youth. There’s no doubt that this film will make history in Malayalam cinema."

Reflecting on the film's production, Salim praised his collaborator, Anto Joseph. "Leading all of this, we have our close friend Anto Joseph, whom we affectionately call 'Vella Malakha' (White Angel). He holds friendships in high regard and is an angel in his work. If there is ever an obstacle, like rain during a shoot, Anto moves forward with unwavering determination, praying and creating a connection with nature that often turns adversity into favour."

Salim concluded by expressing pride in being part of this monumental project. "Ultimately, it’s Anto’s sincerity in the film and his mission that makes him an integral part of Malayalam cinema history. I am immensely proud to be involved. Let’s pray that all goes well. Thank you."