Anoop K R’s documentary 'A Bookish Mother' won the Corto di Libri Awards for Best Film. The 13th edition of the awards was organised jointly by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) and the Italian Library Association. The ceremony, held in Naples,celebrated the finest films promoting libraries and librarians. In addition to the Best Film Award, 'A Bookish Mother' also won the coveted Best Short of the Year Award in the documentary category.

The film follows the life of K P Radhamani, a participant in Kerala’s Walking Librarian project. Radhamani’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote reading habits among children and women, as well as her dedication to distributing books in tribal areas, serve as the documentary’s central theme. Her decade-long work as a Walking Librarian at Pratibha Library in Mothakkara, Wayanad, is highlighted as a testament to her commitment to literacy and community service, even in the face of rural challenges.

The cinematography was handled by Ramshaj A H with Ashik Muhammad serving as the film's associate cameraman. The jury, which included renowned Italian film critic Fabio Melelli, praised the film for its compelling storytelling and visual impact. 'Book Lovers from Australia' won the award in the fiction category, while 'Just an Ordinary Day 'at Your Library from Italy won the award in the advertising category. 'Three Families and Three Libraries from Palestine' received the IFLA Metropolitan Libraries Award.