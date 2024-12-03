Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. As per latest reports, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding in Hyderabad.

A source close to the family told IANS that Naga and Sobhita’s close friends from the industry, along with other prominent celebrities, including Daggubati family, Mega family and Mahesh Babu's family, are expected to attend the high-profile wedding.

The Annapurna Studios, where the event will be held, was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride. Sobhita recently celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, and shared heartfelt moments from the occasion on social media. A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi.

They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch.”

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant Haldi ceremony. A video that surfaced online showed the soon-to-be married couple seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewelry, while Naga Chaitanya wore a white kurta and pajamas. On her big day, the actress will be wearing jewellery such as maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.