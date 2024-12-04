Actress Nimrat Kaur has found a new tea-time companion. On Wednesday, she shared an adorable photo of her pet cat on Instagram stories. Along with the picture, the 'Airlift' actor wrote, "Back home with my tea-time companion." In the image, Nimrat's cat is seen sitting on the sofa beside her.

Recently, the actress has been quite active on social media. She had previously posted a series of photos of herself posing in a beautiful field of flowers, captioning the post, “Khil-khilaate kheton mein khelti huee khaatoon!! 5 baar lagataar bol sakte ho mere yaar!?”

A few weeks ago, the actor made headlines for a post where she spoke about a friendship so strong that it makes people jealous. She shared a humorous reel in which she was seen sitting on the floor, lip-syncing to a trending dialogue: “Friendship inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe 'haww', aida.” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, 'Wow,' like that.) Alongside the reel, she captioned, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”

Nimrat Kaur has recently been in the spotlight due to an unverified Reddit claim suggesting she is in a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, allegedly sparked during the filming of their 2022 film 'Dasvi'. Since the rumours surfaced, she has faced significant backlash on social media, with some accusing her of being involved in the breakdown of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage.

However, a source close to the Bachchan family has dismissed these allegations, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish.” The source stated, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping silent as he has a lot going on in his life right now and has been advised to avoid any controversies.”

Nimrat had also addressed the rumours, stating that no matter what she does, people will always say what they want. She further explained that gossip is inevitable, so she chooses to focus on her work instead.

(With IANS inputs)