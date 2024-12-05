Fahadh Faasil’s performance in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has left audiences in awe. His portrayal of the villain, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, has become the talk of the cyber world, with fans praising his remarkable acting. Some viewers even claim that Fahadh’s performance surpasses that of the hero, dubbing him a "hero" in his own right. Social media is abuzz with comments like "Fahadh Garu" and "next-level acting," reflecting the widespread admiration for his role.

In Kerala, the excitement surrounding 'Pushpa 2' is palpable, as ticket bookings for the film surged, with pre-sales crossing two crores within just hours of opening. This unprecedented achievement marks a remarkable milestone, one that no Telugu star has managed to achieve in the region. Following the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', which won two National Film Awards and seven State Film Awards, expectations were sky-high for 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of this saga and are confident that it will break all records.