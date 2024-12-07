Actor Amala Paul and husband Jagad Desai celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Kumarakom with a special dinner in the middle of Vembanad Lake. Jagad arranged the surprise for Amala, who shared the video on Instagram. She also took a dig at the men in her previous relationships.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my amazing husband! This year’s unforgettable surprise in Kumarakom reminded me of how lucky I am to have a man who keeps the romance alive every day. From our first proposal to every sweet surprise in between, your love shows me what true effort looks like! Here’s to a lifetime of adventures, laughter and love – showing all my exes how it’s truly done!”

Amala and Jagad tied the knot in November last year. The couple welcomed a baby boy this year, whom they named Ilai. Meanwhile, Amala was last seen in Level Cross alongside Asif Ali. Amala also played the lead role opposite Prithviraj in ‘Aadujeevitham.’ Currently, she hasn’t committed to any project.