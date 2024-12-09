Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has strongly criticised those who revel in the rumours surrounding his son Abhishek Bachchan's alleged separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On Sunday, the senior actor took to his blog and penned a long note, expressing his frustration. In Hindi, he wrote, “There is no shortage of fools and dim-witted people in this world; they try to hide their own misdeeds by writing about others.” He further added, “Idiots and those with limited brains – there is never a dearth of such people in this world. They create and print their own imbecile fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half-witted deficiencies.”

Amitabh Bachchan also posted a message on his X account, saying, “T 5216 - People who find their own meaning in every word, hide the misfortune of their personal life.”

This marks the second instance of Big B’s outburst on social media. Earlier, he had posted a short and cryptic message, “Chup (quiet),” followed by an angry emoji. Netizens speculated about the reason behind the post, with some users believing it was a reaction to the speculations about his son’s alleged separation from Aishwarya Rai. Others made light of the post, suggesting that Amitabh might be asking his wife, Jaya Bachchan, to remain silent in front of the media, given her infamous interactions with the press at events.

Recently, rumours surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya’s alleged divorce have made headlines. There have also been ongoing speculations about Abhishek’s supposed involvement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming film Dasvi.

The rumours about the couple’s separation first surfaced last year, with reports claiming that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan family’s home and was living separately. However, at the time, Aishwarya appeared in high spirits at the premiere of the streaming movie 'The Archies', which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. During the event, Aishwarya was seen enjoying herself with the Bachchan family, dispelling any rumours of a rift.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, four years after their marriage.

