Kanye West has once again made headlines with a series of controversial social media posts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the rapper shared a string of heated messages, including declaring himself “God,” as reported by Mirror.co.uk.

His latest outburst came shortly after his appearance at the Grammy Awards, where he and his wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, stirred controversy on the red carpet. Following the event, West posted several inflammatory remarks, expressing extreme views on body image and race. He also wrote, “I would imagine everybody on the planet wishes they could do what I’ve done in the past 12 hours.”

In addition to his social media tirade, West called himself a “racist” and made troubling claims about his relationship with Censori, saying he has “dominion” over her. He also reignited past controversies by voicing support for musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, writing, “Free Diddy” while announcing a collaboration.

The rapper further posted statements targeting the Jewish community, repeating anti-Semitic remarks that have previously drawn widespread backlash. Defending his views, he insisted he would not apologise and criticised financial institutions that had frozen his accounts.

West’s latest remarks have once again sparked outrage, adding to the growing criticism surrounding his increasingly erratic public behaviour.