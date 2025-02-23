The highly anticipated multi-starrer film directed by Mahesh Narayanan will feature Mohanlal and Mammootty in a striking salt-and-pepper look. A picture of the two actors together from the film’s New Delhi location has now surfaced online.

This marks the first official image of them together from the movie set. The film initially began shooting in Colombo, with subsequent schedules taking place in Kerala, Delhi, Sri Lanka, and London.

The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. So far, two schedules have been completed in Sri Lanka, one in the UAE, and another in Azerbaijan.

Mahesh Narayanan has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.