‘Thudarum’ is a highly anticipated film among Malayali audiences. The lyrical video of the song 'Kanmanipoove' from the movie has already garnered significant attention. Adding to the excitement, the film marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana after 15 years.

However, the makers of ‘Thudarum’ have introduced a unique promotional strategy. The characters played by Mohanlal and Shobana in the film now have their own Instagram accounts. Director Tharun Moorthy himself shared this update.

The Instagram handles are named after their characters—Shanmukhan and Lalitha Shanmukhan. Lalitha’s bio reads 'Owner @ Pavithram Mills', while Shanmukhan’s bio is 'Driver @ Taxi Stand'. Both accounts feature promotional images from the film.

Based on a story by K.R. Sunil, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by Tarun Murthy and Sunil. The film is produced by M. Ranjith.

Another noteworthy aspect of ‘Thudarum’ is that it marks Mohanlal’s 360th film. The last time Mohanlal and Shobana shared the screen was in ‘Mambazhakaalam’.