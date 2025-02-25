Kunchacko Boban, who is basking in the success of the recently released investigative thriller 'Officer On Duty,' has penned an adorable post for his wife, saying this success deserves to go to his wife more than him. Taking to Instagram and posting a picture of his tired wife dozing on his shoulder, Kunchacko Boban, who plays a dedicated police officer in the film, wrote, “Officer On Duty. With His Beauty. I know how much you yearned for this acceptance my love!! You have been my constant support, critic, friend, tension-breaker, and the biggest fan!!!”

Boban continued, “And this success is more deserving for you !!Love and salute from your officer …or rather, HUSBAND ON DUTY. And a big, big thank you to each and everyone who made officer on duty, the biggie in my life (sic).”

The investigative thriller, which was directed by Jithu Ashraf, released on February 20 to positive reviews. The makers have now claimed that over a 100-late-night shows had been added all over Kerala. Written by Shahi Kabir, best known for his works 'Nayattu' and 'Joseph,' the film features Priyamani as the female lead. Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, the film also features a host of actors, including Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Manoj KU, Srikant Murali, Unni Lalu, and Ramzan among others.

Roby Varghese Raj, who was the director of the gripping investigative crime thriller Kannur Squad, is the cinematographer of Officer on Duty. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Chaman Chakko. The film has been produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair and Siby Chavara.