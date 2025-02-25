Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed his ire against the producers' association regarding their stance on actors turning producers and making their own films. The actor, whose recently produced film 'Get Set Baby' featuring him in the lead, said no one has the right to question how he or anyone spends his money.

"I make films I like using my money. Everyone should have the decency not to raise objections to this,” he told the media during a promotional event for his latest movie, ‘Get Set Baby,' which hit theatres on February 21.

“I am an actor who turned a producer with a wish to make good films, and I will create movies of my liking with my money,” he said. Unni further said it was inappropriate for the producers to ask an actor not to produce a film. “Making a movie is everybody’s right. The producers’ statement opposing that right is totally unreasonable. The film industry is a free space. Movies could be produced with a zero budget and with new actors – there is no specific route book,” he elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Unni, no written rule suggests only particular people can make movies. “There are people who quit their jobs in other industries and produce movies. I did not become an actor by studying cinema. In fact, when I entered the field, I had no clue about production, but learned everything through life’s experiences,” he said.

Unni also revealed that he charged low fees for his films. “Moreover, I have been working only for my own production company during the last five years,” he said. Nikhila Vimal, who also acted in ‘Get Set Baby’, said that female actors were not paid much. “If we reduce our fees, there will be nothing,” she said.