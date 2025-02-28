The 97th edition of the Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 3, will be available for streaming in India on a major OTT platform. As per reports, the event will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar from 5.30am IST. Comedian, writer, and former late-night host Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscars. This will be the Emmy-winner's first time hosting the ceremony.

Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, a Spanish language, French-made film, is leading with 13 nominations, followed by 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' with 10 nods each. Other major contenders are 'Anora' (six nominations), 'Conclave' (eight nominations), and A Complete Unknown (eight nominations).

Family academy dinner

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and other Oscar nominees celebrated at a film academy dinner that gave the contenders a chance to mingle before Monday's red-carpet awards show. All of this year's nominees, from actors to directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Chalamet, nominated for his portrayal of musician Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown,' arrived in all black and clipped hisname tag to his front pants pocket. The actor later chatted at the bar with his competitor, 'The Brutalist' star Adrien Brody. 'Wicked' actress Grande wore a black dress with pink feathers, a favorite color of her character Galinda in the prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz.' Moore, nominated for her role as a fading celebrity in 'The Substance,' chose a white pant suit. Other attendees included Sebastian Stan, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong.

Before being seated for dinner, the nominees gathered for the annual group photo. The picture normally is taken at a nominees' luncheon, but that event was canceled this year when wildfires hit Los Angeles and disrupted Hollywood's awards season.