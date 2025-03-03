The release date for 'Maranamaas', starring Basil Joseph in the lead, has been officially announced. The film is set to hit theatres as a Vishu release. Alongside the announcement, the makers have also unveiled a brand-new poster.

Directed by newcomer Sivaprasad, 'Maranamaas' is produced under the banners of Tovino Thomas Productions, Raphael Projects, and Worldwide Films. The film is backed by Tovino Thomas, Raphael Thomas Pozholiparambil, and Tingston Thomas. The latest poster hints at a mass comedy entertainer, with Basil Joseph sporting a striking new look unlike anything seen before.

The poster, which showcases subtle directorial brilliance, features Basil Joseph alongside Suresh Krishna, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Anishma Anilkumar. While 'Maranamaas' initially appears to be a vibrant comedy, the poster also drops hints of a suspense thriller.

A closer look at the poster reveals intriguing details—Suresh Krishna and Siju Sunny can be seen inside a bus, smiling, yet with bloodstains on their clothes. Additionally, a dead body is visible under the bus seat, further teasing the possibility of the film being a comedy-suspense thriller.

The screenplay has been crafted by director Sivaprasad in collaboration with Siju Sunny.