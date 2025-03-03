Odisha native Chandu Naik arrived in Kerala with a single dream—to act alongside Mohanlal. He even took a vow that he would not return home until he fulfilled this aspiration. Now, after four years, that dream has finally come true, and Chandu is preparing to go back.

After winning a reality show in his hometown, Chandu took a direct train to Kerala, determined to share screen space with Mohanlal. To support himself, he started working at a tea shop in Fort Kochi’s Chullikkal while waiting for his big break.

Though he managed to secure small roles in various projects, his heart was set on one goal—acting in a Mohanlal film. He remained steadfast in his promise, refusing to return home until he had achieved it.

Now, Chandu’s perseverance has paid off. He has landed a role in the Malayalam film 'Hridayapoorvam', directed by Sathyan Anthikad. This marks his debut in Malayalam cinema, and to his delight, he will be acting alongside his idol, Mohanlal. In the film, Chandu plays the role of a kitchen boy.

Before his Malayalam debut, he had appeared as a junior artist in two Hindi films featuring Salman Khan. Now, with his dream fulfilled, Chandu is already receiving more offers in the industry.