Officer on Duty', starring Kunchacko Boban, has officially entered the Rs 50 crore club, marking yet another box office success for the actor. Directed by Jithu Ashraf, who previously co-directed 'Iratta', the film has cemented its place among Kunchacko's biggest hits, following 'Anjaam Pathiraa' and 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

The film follows CI Harishankar, played by Kunchacko Boban, who is far from the noble and courteous police officers often seen in recent films. He is blunt, relentless, and unapologetic. What starts as a seemingly straightforward counterfeit gold case soon spirals into a chilling POCSO investigation, uncovering deep layers of deceit and hidden truths.

With a screenplay by Shahi Kabir, known for 'Joseph' and 'Nayattu', the film was produced under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions, backed by Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara, and Ranjith Nair.

Distributed by Dream Big Films, 'Officer on Duty' sees Kunchacko Boban once again donning the khaki, supported by a stellar cast including Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Manoj K U, Ramzan Muhammed, Unni Lalu, Jaya Kurup, Vaisakh Shankar, Vishnu G. Warrier, Leya Mammen, and Aishwarya.