Dileesh Pothan is a filmmaker who intricately and beautifully brings small moments to the vast canvas of cinema. The brilliance he establishes in direction transforms into magic when he steps into acting, winning over audiences effortlessly. After 'Rifle Club', he is set to play the lead role in 'Ouseppinte Osiyathu', marking another significant performance in his acting career.

As 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', his directorial debut, completes nine years, Dileesh Pothan opens up to Manorama Online about his films and upcoming directorial ventures.

“My body language and way of speaking naturally carry the essence of high-range regions, which might be why I often get roles in such films. Be it Avaran in 'Rifle Club' or Baby in 'O Baby', these characters have a certain quality. I believe that no matter who plays them, they would still be received well.

As for my directorial ventures, I have no particular hesitation in telling stories set in rural backgrounds. Even if two of my films are set in such spaces, I don’t see it as a pattern. The themes, characters, and emotions they explore are vastly different. Another reason is that my understanding of rural life is deeply rooted. I was born and raised in such an environment, spent most of my life there, and built strong connections with the people. Naturally, all of that seeps into my films.”

Speaking about his long-standing collaboration with Fahadh Faasil, Pothan clarified that his first two films were not originally conceived with the actor in mind. “Once the stories were completed, several actors were considered before ultimately choosing Fahadh. By the time 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram happened', it was relatively easier for me to approach him. I had been working as an associate director since '22 Female Kottayam', and that’s when our friendship began. That’s how Fahadh became the lead in my first film,” he explained.

However, 'Joji' was an exception. “That story was written with Fahadh in mind. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when the entire film industry had come to a standstill, we decided to make a film within our close circle of friends. That decision led to Joji,” he said.

When asked if Fahadh would be a part of his next project, Pothan made it clear that nothing is set in stone. “There is no rule that Fahadh has to be in my next film. If a role suits him, I have no objections to casting him. But just because we have done three films together doesn’t mean I will deliberately avoid working with him in the future. There are no such restrictions or concerns,” he said, adding that casting ultimately depends on what the story demands.

“My collaborations with Fahadh happened organically. If a future project aligns with his strengths, I would be happy to work with him again. But at the end of the day, every film is its own journey, and the right casting is about finding the perfect fit for that story,” he concluded.