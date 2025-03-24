The excitement surrounding 'Empuraan' has reached a fever pitch, with cinema lovers eagerly awaiting its release. The film's all-India booking recently opened online, and tickets have been selling at an unprecedented pace. In Kerala, opening day shows were completely sold out within hours, and the surge in demand even caused the popular booking platform BookMyShow to crash temporarily.

With such overwhelming response, it’s almost certain that 'Empuraan' is on track to shatter box office records. Mohanlal has now revealed the advance ticket sales figures, and they are nothing short of staggering—the film has already amassed Rs 58 crore in pre-bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer', 'Empuraan' is scripted by Murali Gopy and serves as the second instalment in a planned three-part cinematic saga. The much-anticipated film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on March 27.

As the countdown to release day continues, 'Empuraan' is shaping up to be one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest spectacles. The film will have a massive pan-Indian release across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, further cementing its status as one of the most awaited films of the year.