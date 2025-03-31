Screenwriter Murali Gopy has remained silent amid the 'Empuraan' controversy, refusing to issue an apology. Despite Mohanlal’s Facebook post expressing regret, which was shared by Prithviraj and producer Antony Perumbavoor, Murali has chosen not to respond.

Meanwhile, the revised version of Mohanlal's 'Empuraan' is expected to hit theatres tomorrow. Three minutes of footage, including a scene depicting the rape of a pregnant woman, have been removed. The final grading process is still underway. Additionally, the antagonist’s name, Bajrangi, may be changed to Balraj.

The censor board initially intervened following a directive from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recommending the removal of the first 20 minutes of the film. However, after discussions, only select contentious scenes were cut.

Despite Mohanlal’s public statement, cyberattacks against the film continue to escalate, even as Prithviraj and Antony Perumbavoor stand by his remarks.