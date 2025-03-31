Audiences and industry insiders are keenly watching to see if screenwriter Murali Gopy will break his silence on the ‘Empuraan’ controversy. However, amid the heated discussions, he took to social media—not to address the issue but to extend Eid wishes. His post received overwhelming support, with many expressing solidarity in the comments.

The comment section was filled with references to Indrajith’s iconic dialogue from ‘Left Right Left,’ a film written by Murali Gopy: “Maappu Jayan parayoolla… azhiyenkil azhi… kayarenkil kayar” (Jayan won’t apologise… let things unfold as they will). Another comment read, “There are many people who admire those who never apologise. Eid Mubarak.”

Despite the backlash surrounding ‘Empuraan,’ Murali Gopy has not issued any response. Even after Mohanlal expressed regret in a Facebook post—subsequently shared by Prithviraj and producer Antony Perumbavoor—Murali has remained silent.

Meanwhile, the re-edited version of ‘Empuraan’ is likely to hit theatres tomorrow. The film has undergone edits, including the removal of a controversial three-minute sequence featuring an assault on a pregnant woman. Reports also suggest that the antagonist’s name, Bajrangi, may be changed to Balraj.

While Mohanlal’s apology post was shared by Prithviraj and Antony Perumbavoor, the film continues to face intense cyber backlash.