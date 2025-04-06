Malavika Mohanan hit back at a troll who left a mocking comment under photos she had shared from the sets of her upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam' with Mohanlal. The actress had posted stills from the shoot for her fans, but the post soon attracted a snide remark about the age difference between the two actors.

“A 30-year-old playing lover to a 65-year-old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don’t fit their ages?” read the comment.

Malavika didn’t hold back in her response. “Who told you she’s his lover? Please stop judging people and films based on your half-baked, baseless assumptions,” she replied. Her comeback received widespread support from fans and followers.

Many others also stepped in to call out the age-shaming. “Listening to you, one would think you’ve already read the film’s script,” one user commented. Another added, “That’s how it works in Bollywood. In Malayalam, actors take on roles based on the demands of the script.”

'Hridayapoorvam' marks the reunion of director Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal after a long break. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that the film would be a family entertainer with a generous dose of humour. The last time Mohanlal and Sathyan collaborated was for the 2015 film 'Ennum Eppozhum'.