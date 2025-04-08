Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has urged BookMyShow not to delist him from the online ticketing platform amid ongoing controversy around his 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kunal, as per PTI, wrote an open letter to BookMyShow on Monday requesting the online ticketing platform not to delist him or else hand over the contact information of audience members he has earned through his solo shows over the years. However, BookMyShow in an official statement said facts on its role have been "misrepresented in the public domain".

The letter, which Kamra shared on his X page, comes days after Shiv Sena claimed BookMyShow had taken the comedian off the sale and artists list from its platform amid ongoing controversy around his 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible...

"I request one of the following: Do not delist me, or provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience," Kamra said in his two-page letter.

On April 5, the Mumbai-born comedian -- who is now a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu -- had asked BookMyShow whether the reports of him being delisted from the platform were true. "Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it's fine. I understand (sic)" he wrote on X. Hours after he posted the open letter, BookMyShow issued the official statement on Instagram, saying it is a platform to facilitate the sale of tickets and 'operates the business with neutrality and in compliance with the applicable laws of India'.

"Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain. Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows," the platform said in the statement, without naming Kamra. "The content of each performance is solely at the discretion of the performer or the organiser (as the case may be) and does not bear any representation of our views. We work with all venues and promoters on mutually agreed upon commercials to provide our ticketing service, as would be the case with any business," it added.

Kamra also addressed his audiences calling for a boycott of the platform over the news of his being delisted as an artist. He said he was 'not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business'.

"BookMyShow is well within their right to do what's best for their business (sic). However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me- it's about your exclusive right to list our shows. "By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you've effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I've performed for from 2017 to 2025," he further stated in the letter.

In its rebuttal, BookMyShow said it does "not restrict any artist from selling their show on their own website, should they choose to do so. Our platform is about bringing people together through shared experiences, regardless of their beliefs. We remain committed to delivering the best possible service and experience for everybody," the platform said.