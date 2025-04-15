Nivin Pauly is all set to team up with director Thamar KV, known for ‘1001 Nunakal’ — for a new film titled ‘Dolby Dineshan’. The actor revealed the project on the occasion of Vishu, dropping the first look poster on social media to make things official.

The poster shows Nivin in a quirky avatar — dressed as an auto-rickshaw driver, casually donning a pair of headphones. With a tongue-in-cheek caption that read, “Dinesha, oru ottam poyalo?”, the announcement struck a chord with fans, hinting at a light-hearted and possibly offbeat storyline.

Reactions from fans came in fast. Comments like “Waiting for Nivin’s comeback”, “He’s back”, and “Hope to see you rise to the superstar you ought to be!” filled the thread, echoing excitement for the actor’s return to familiar, grounded characters.

While the makers are yet to reveal the plot or supporting cast, the film’s crew includes Dawn Vincent on music, Jithin Stanislaus as the cinematographer, and Nithin Raj Arol handling the edits.

With ‘Dolby Dineshan’, it looks like Nivin is ready to hit the reset button, and fans are here for it.