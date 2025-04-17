Kochi: A day after actress Vincy Aloshious alleged in a video that a fellow actor misbehaved with her while under the influence of drugs, she has now named Shine Tom Chacko as the individual in question. The incident reportedly took place during the shoot of the film Soothravakyam.

Vincy had sparked widespread attention on Sunday after releasing a video in which she claimed she was harassed by an intoxicated co-actor on set. Although she refrained from naming the person at the time, she later filed a formal complaint on Thursday to the Film Chamber of Commerce and the Internal Committee (IC) of the film.

General Secretary Saji Nanthiyattu told Manorama News that strict action would be taken. An emergency meeting of the Chamber’s monitoring committee is scheduled for Thursday and the actor faces possible expulsion. According to him, Vincy took the decision to file a complaint based on the support offered by the Kerala Film Chamber and other associations. "We are aware the film's Internal Committee (IC) had intervened during the issue at the time of the shoot. However, we urged her to file an official complaint against Shine after she raised her concern on social media as this is the only way to battle drug menace in the industry," Saji told Onmanorama.

The actors’ association, AMMA, has also come out in support of Vincy. AMMA office-bearer Jayan Cherthala said the organisation would not tolerate such behaviour and that strong disciplinary action is being considered.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department in Kochi has taken note of Vincy's statement that Shine Tom Chacko was seen using narcotics on set. Excise officials said they will seek details from the actress as part of a preliminary inquiry.

The incident has sent ripples across the Malayalam film industry, with calls growing louder for stronger safeguards against workplace misconduct and substance abuse.