Even as the controversy surrounding actress Vincy Aloshious’s complaint alleging fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko of drug abuse and misbehaviour continues to rage, Shine’s parents have now stepped forward, asserting that their family has always shared a close relationship with Vincy’s.

Responding to the allegations, Shine’s family expressed disbelief and stated that Shine has always considered Vincy like a sister. They also questioned the timing of the complaint, pointing out that the incident reportedly took place four months ago.

"The targeting of Shine has been ongoing for over a decade now," his family told the media. "We’ve had a close bond with Vincy and her family since our time together in Ponnani. Both families were very close. Vincy and Shine were on a film set together four months ago and not once did she raise any concerns then. We don’t understand why the complaint is being made now."

The family also expressed concern over Shine’s whereabouts, stating they have not been able to contact him since the controversy broke out. "His phone has been switched off. We believe he fled the hotel in fear after strangers came knocking on his door. Were those who came for inspection able to recover anything? Has there been any investigation into this? They did not come in police uniforms. Shine may have panicked after seeing a big, unfamiliar person outside his door and ran away in fear," they said.

"Yes, it’s true that he ran. But did they find anything? That’s what we want to know," the family added. Vincy Aloshious has formally lodged complaints with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the film unit, Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), naming Shine Tom Chacko. The incident in question is said to have taken place during the shoot of an upcoming Malayalam film Soothravakyam.