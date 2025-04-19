Noted producer Venu Kunnappilly has made serious allegations about the presence of drug users and individuals who harass women within the Malayalam film industry. He claims that both actors and technicians are involved.

Venu cites an example where the shooting of a film, originally scheduled to wrap up in 35 days, stretched to 120 days due to issues caused by a young actor.

In a detailed post titled ‘Still More Drug Controversies’, Venu questions the lack of shock or accountability when such stories emerge.

“For years, the same names have cropped up in drug-related news. But there may be more. Can’t producers, directors, or film associations at least stay away from the known users?” he asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring again to the film that overshot its schedule by nearly three times, he expresses sympathy for producers who invest their money in projects that involve actors with such backgrounds.

According to Venu, these problems can be avoided right from the start. “The producer and director can make that decision during the initial stages of planning,” he says.

He also believes that arrogant behaviour on film sets should be a red flag. “Why are talented producers and directors afraid of such ‘aliens’?” he asks.

“All the problems faced by Malayalam cinema could be solved if such troublemakers are boycotted. But for that, we need brave decisions,” he concludes.