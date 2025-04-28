Actor Jayaram, who has earned acclaim in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries with his impressive performances, recently expressed his deep gratitude and respect after being honoured with the prestigious Sree Chithira Thirunal National Award.

The actor, who received the award from the Governor of Kerala, shared a picture with his wife from the event on his Instagram page. Along with the photo, he wrote, 'I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for being honored with the prestigious Sree Chithira Thirunal National Award from the Honorable Governor of Kerala. I accept this recognition with great humility and pride. It stands as a significant milestone in my journey, inspiring me to continue my efforts with renewed dedication and a stronger sense of responsibility.'

Jayaram also highlighted how special the moment was because his wife, Aswathi Jayaram, was by his side during the ceremony. 'I am especially happy and blessed that my wife Aswathi Jayaram is here with me today to witness this special moment, making the occasion even more memorable and meaningful,' he said.

The actor went on to thank all his mentors, colleagues, friends, and family members who had supported and guided him throughout his career. Concluding his heartfelt note, Jayaram shared his hope to continue the committed service he has rendered so far.

Known for his versatility, comic timing, and remarkable mimicry skills, Jayaram will next be seen playing a pivotal role in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming action extravaganza 'Retro', featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

In fact, Suriya, while speaking at a recent event, recalled how Jayaram had set standards during the shooting of 'Retro'. 'I miss Jayaram sir, Joju sir, and Nasser sir today. When you look at what they contribute, they really set standards,' Suriya said. 'Jayaram sir was like a first-bench student, constantly practising and improving himself. This after achieving so much. He is an evergreen hero. But unmindful of all his accomplishments, the contribution he made for the film by daily improving himself left us awestruck.'