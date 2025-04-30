Guwahati-based actor Rohit Basfor drowned in a waterfall in Guwahati on Tuesday. Basfor who identified himself as a digital creator and martial art and gymnastic coach on his Instagram handle, had shared photos from a shoot on January 1, captioned "On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things."

The third season of the popular web series, shot extensively in North East, is expected to be released later this year. Basfor also had photographs on his Instagram handle with a number of Hindi film and television industry actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the body was recovered from the Garbhanga waterfall, located inside a reserve forest by the same name, on Sunday evening by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. As per PTI, Police said Basfor had reportedly gone to the waterfall with his friends on the same day.

"It appears that Basfor drowned in the water. No indications are pointing apparently to foul play being involved, but we will know the actual reason of death after post-mortem examination report comes and investigation is completed," the police said, as per PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee condoled the youth's death through a post on X. "May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!!," he wrote.