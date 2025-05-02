Kochi witnessed a rare reunion of yesteryear artists and technicians recently. The artists from the 1980s got together at the Saj Earth Hotel in Nedumbassery to celebrate memories from the past and share their happiness with their former colleagues. This is the third edition of the get-together titled '80 Madras Mail', which was first proposed by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi. The group was given the name in memory of the countless train journeys they undertook to Madras to try their luck inmovies.

Actors Kunjan and Maniyanpillai Raju were keen to spread laughter by recalling funny set memories. The members began the event by first commemorating the late actor Ravi Kumar who had passed away. They then celebrated veteran director and producer RS Prabhu's birthday by cutting a cake. The director had recently turned 95. Yesteryear actress Vanchiyoor Radha was honoured by Vidhubala and Sreemoolanagaram Mohan while Sreelatha Namboothiri was honoured by directors Kamal, K Madhu, and Anupama Mohan. Senior actor Janardhanan too was honoured at the event by filmmakers Bhadran and Rajasenan and actor Jose. Meanwhile, producer Sajan Varghese, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and actress Menaka shared sweet memories from the 1980s widely considered as one of the best eras of Malayalam cinema.