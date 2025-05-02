While Mohanlal’s powerful performance in 'Thudarum' continues to win critical acclaim and audience admiration, another actor has quietly captured attention with his understated brilliance, Prakash Varma, who plays the film’s main antagonist, Inspector George sir.

Varma’s portrayal of George Sir, a composed, calculating police officer, has received widespread appreciation. His calm demeanour, paired with a quiet intensity, created a compelling villain who stood out without resorting to theatrics. Audiences have particularly noted the character's chilling signature line: a simple, but now-iconic, “Hello.”

Following the film’s success, Prakash Varma shared a series of photos with Mohanlal on social media, accompanied by an emotional tribute to his co-star and mentor. Quoting actor Edward Albert—'The simple act of caring is heroic'—Varma wrote:

“My experience with ‘Thudarum’ is nothing short of magical. I found myself, I found a new home and a new family. Gratitude is the only feeling I have. My biggest bounty is what I got from Lalettan. He is my hero, my inspiration, my mentor, my brother, a teacher, and a friend. Here is a glimpse of our invaluable shooting moments where he cared for me more than I can describe or imagine. Forever grateful. — Varma aka George Sir.”

The post received heartwarming responses from the 'Thudarum' team, including director Tharun Moorthy and co-star Binu Pappu, both of whom responded with the character's signature greeting—'Hello'.

In 'Thudarum', Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver leading a modest life with his wife Lalitha (played by Shobana) and their two children. Their lives are turned upside down when Shanmugham’s car is seized in a drug-related case, and their son goes missing. What follows is a gripping emotional journey that blends drama, suspense, and powerful performances.

'Thudarum' has not only impressed critics but has also become a major box office success, recently crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. With layered storytelling and memorable characters, the film is fast becoming one of the year’s most talked-about Malayalam releases.