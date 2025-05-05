Actor Prakash Varma has expressed deep admiration for his co-star Shobana, describing working with her as one of the most significant moments of his life. Reflecting on their collaboration in 'Thudarum', he shared, "Shobana Ma’am, what can I say? You are every Malayali man’s childhood crush from a generation ago. We grew up watching you, radiant, graceful, beautiful, and courageous."

In 'Thudarum', directed by Tharun Moorthy, Shobana portrays Lalitha, the wife of Mohanlal's character Shanmugham, while Prakash plays the antagonist, CI George Mathan. Despite the challenging circumstances during filming, Prakash commended Shobana's warmth and professionalism. He recalled, "You were absolutely warm and kind to me through our combination scenes, despite the tough circumstances and the harsh treatment you had to endure under the menacing George Sir. Thank you for tolerating me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash concluded by expressing his lasting appreciation for the experience, stating, "I am forever going to cherish this film and our banter. Thank you for holding space for me. Always a fan boy!

'Thudarum' has been receiving positive reviews from audiences, with particular praise for the performances of the lead cast. The film's gripping narrative and compelling character portrayals have contributed to its success.