Shah Rukh Khan's first appearance at the Met Gala has earned praise from an unexpected corner, American reality star Khloe Kardashian. Taking to Snapchat, Khloe shared images of the Bollywood icon’s red carpet look and referred to him admiringly as ‘King Khan’, while applauding his style and cultural representation.

Khloe highlighted the detailing in Khan’s outfit, particularly a bold layered necklace ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Among the accessories was a striking ‘K’ pendant, which she singled out with a cheeky nod, saying she’s ‘definitely a fan’ of the letter. She also appreciated how the look balanced Indian tradition with the global flair typical of the Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2025 marked a milestone for Shah Rukh, who became the first male actor from Bollywood to attend the prestigious event. Dressed in a custom black sherwani-style coat paired with tailored trousers and styled by Sabyasachi, his outfit was noted for staying true to Indian craftsmanship while aligning with the theme of the evening.

Khloe’s familiarity with Shah Rukh began during her visit to India last year, when she attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She was joined by her sister Kim Kardashian at the event, which featured performances and appearances by major Indian and international figures.