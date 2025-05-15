At the press meet for the film 'Prince and Family', actor Siddique offered a sharp and thoughtful response to Dhyan Sreenivasan, who had playfully trolled him during the event. Dhyan jokingly claimed that although Siddique and Dileep often brainstormed humorous additions to scenes, director Binto Stephen would reject their ideas right before calling "action."

While Dhyan's remark was delivered with laughter, Siddique's response struck a more serious note. He explained that his approach to acting has always involved deep engagement with the role, going beyond what's on the page to elevate the performance. This, he said, is why he often discusses scenes with his co-stars. Siddique emphasised that it's this ongoing pursuit of improvement, rather than settling for what’s given, that has sustained his career in cinema for over three decades.

"Whether I'm working with Dileep or any other actor, once we get a scene, we always try to improvise and enhance it as much as possible. And it’s not just about humour, that’s how we approach many elements of a performance. You can ask Sharis or Binto, Dileep and I do this regularly. What puzzles me is how Dhyan came to think they told us not to. They never did.

What directors give us is the skeleton of a character. It's our job to build on that, to add the flesh, the personality, and bring it to life. When I take on a character, I want it to be the best it can be. The director and screenwriter have countless things to manage. I only have to focus on my role. That’s why I keep striving to go beyond the script. And that, Dhyan, is why I’m still standing here after thirty or forty years," Siddique said.

Directed by debutant Binto Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, 'Prince and Family' marks the 150th film in Dileep’s career. The ensemble cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Josekutty Jacob, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Manju Pillai, Urvashi, Johny Antony, Ashwin Jose, Rosbeth Joy, Parvathy Rajan, Shankaradi, and several fresh faces. Binto, who previously served as chief associate director on films like 'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan', 'Neymar', 'Jana Gana Mana', and 'Malayalee from India', makes his directorial debut with this project.