Devaswom-appointed photographer Sajeev Nair has alleged that he was assaulted by members of actor Jayasurya’s entourage during the actor’s visit to the Kottiyoor temple in Kannur on Friday morning. According to Sajeev, the group confronted him for taking Jayasurya’s photograph, claiming he had been instructed not to do so. Despite identifying himself as the official temple photographer, tasked with capturing images of devotees on behalf of the Devaswom, Sajeev says he was manhandled.

Jayasurya arrived at the temple around 8:30 am for darshan. Sajeev said he was taking pictures of the actor's visit as per instructions from the Devaswom authorities when the alleged assault occurred.

In a video that has since surfaced online, Sajeev is clearly heard stating that he is the official Devaswom photographer. As news of the actor’s presence spread, devotees began crowding the area, many attempting to take photos of Jayasurya themselves. Amid the resulting commotion, Sajeev claims he was attacked—his camera lens was pulled off and he was punched in the stomach.

Following the incident, Sajeev reportedly experienced physical discomfort and sought medical attention. He has said he can identify those who attacked him and confirmed they were part of Jayasurya’s team. Whether the actor was aware of the incident remains unclear, and he has not yet issued a statement on the matter. The alleged assault took place shortly after Jayasurya exited the temple premises.