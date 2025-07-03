Vismaya Mohanlal's entry into Malayalam cinema has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting more updates about her debut movie 'Thudakkam'. Aashirvad Cinemas, which is bankrolling the film titled Thudakkam', had released the title poster of the movie, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The poster features the silhouette of an isolated house on the hills, under the clear blue sky.

Vismaya's name has been written in Mohanlal’s handwriting in the poster to lend a personal touch. Soon enough, fans began decoding the Malayalam alphabets in the title, which features a woman's hand. While some claimed it indicated some of the hand positions in martial arts, others interpreted it as a ‘no’. A clenched fist appears in the last alphabet, fueling speculations that the movie has several thrilling action sequences.

Vismaya is a trained martial artist and a published writer. She is an expert in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, karate, and the Thai martial art form of Muay Thai.

Aashirvad Cinemas, which bankrolled Pranav’s debut movie will be launching Vismaya Mohanlal too. Audience is eagerly waiting to see Vismaya’s magic on screen with 'Thudakkam' after her father conquered the box office with 'Thudarum.' Sharing the poster, Antony Perumbavoor wrote, “My prayers and wishes to my dear Mayakutty. I wish you an amazing Thudakkam”. He has also posted a picture of him holding Vismaya as a baby.