The Malayalam film 'Narivetta' directed by Anuraj Manohar and starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, has locked its OTT release. The movie is based on some true-life incidents that rocked the Malayali conscience several years ago and follows a cop who is posted to Muthanga along with his colleagues to ease of tensions in the area. What unfolds there forms the crux of the movie.

The film also features popular Tamil director Cheran and Priyamvadha Krishna in lead roles, while Rini Udayakumar, Prasanth Madhavan among others also play prominent roles. The song 'Minnal Vala' composed by Jakes Bejoy, went on to become a massive hit across Kerala.

'Narivetta' director Anuraj had previously helmed 'Ishq', a popular drama on love and moral policing, starring Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal. 'Narivetta', which hit theatres on May 23, will start streaming on SonyLiv from July 11.