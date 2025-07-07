For many, social media has become a space to share opinions freely. Naturally, these opinions often invite both agreement and opposition. But at times, both the remarks and the reactions they provoke can cross a line.

Actor Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav Suresh, has now opened up about one such instance — a deeply hurtful comment made about his father that left a lasting impact on him.

The comment was in response to a statement Suresh Gopi made a few years ago, in which he expressed a desire to be born a Brahmin in his next life and serve as a temple priest. While the remark triggered some debate, Madhav, in an interview with a YouTube channel, said what truly upset him was that the online backlash had taken a deeply personal turn.

He admitted that the comment still haunted him and that he thought about it every single day. Madhav recalled a particular hate comment that, he felt, had crossed all limits — one that said Suresh Gopi should give away his wife and daughters. He said such people deserved to be dragged out of their homes and beaten, though he added that if he were to react that way, he would be the one considered guilty.

Sharing his perspective, Madhav said everyone should have the right to their personal beliefs, even when it came to what they hoped for in a next life. He pointed out that just as his father wished to be born a Brahmin, he himself could say he wished to be born a Christian — and that this was entirely his right and decision, one that harmed no one. Despite this, he said, people still mocked such beliefs, and some remarks continued to sting.

He also spoke about the nature of online hate, noting that many of those who posted such vile comments did so from fake accounts because they lacked the courage to say it to someone’s face. According to Madhav, people often forget that even those reading these comments are human beings.