Venkat K Narayana, producer of ‘Jana Nayagan’ under the KVN Productions banner, has broken his silence on the certification row involving the film, which has also led to legal proceedings. In a video shared recently, Narayana addressed the speculation doing the rounds about the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and explained what the team went through during the censor process.

Recounting the sequence of events, Narayana said the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification on December 18, 2025, following which it was screened by the examining committee. “We received communication on December 22 stating that the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to certain changes. We complied with those suggestions and resubmitted the film,” he said.

The situation, however, changed close to the planned release date. Narayana revealed that on January 5, 2026, the makers were informed that the film had been sent to the revising committee after a complaint was raised. With time running out and no clarity on the source of the complaint, the team decided to move the Honourable High Court for relief, he added.

Following hearings held on January 6 and 7, Justice PT Asha on January 9 directed the CBFC to clear ‘Jana Nayagan’. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours of the order, the certification board moved against the decision, prompting a division bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan to issue an interim stay on the single judge’s ruling. The case has now been listed for further hearing on January 21.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s last film before he fully transitions into politics through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Directed by H Vinoth, known for ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Valimai’, and ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the film features Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in prominent roles. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.