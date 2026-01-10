Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mardaani 3,' produced by Yash Raj Films, has locked a new release date. The makers have announced that the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise has been preponed and will now hit theatres on January 30, 2026. According to the team, the film promises a bloody and violent showdown, pitting Shivani’s unflinching sense of justice against sinister forces, as she races against time to rescue several missing girls across the country.

For the uninitiated, 'Mardaani' is widely regarded as the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema, having earned consistent acclaim and audience support for over a decade. It remains India’s only female-cop-led franchise. In its third chapter, Rani Mukerji once again reprises her iconic role as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character defined by her courage, moral conviction, and relentless pursuit of justice.

The first 'Mardaani,'released in 2014, marked Rani Mukerji’s return to the big screen after her marriage and set the tone for the franchise with its hard-hitting portrayal of human trafficking. 'Mardaani 2' raised the stakes further by delving into the chilling psyche of a psychotic serial rapist who openly challenged the system. Continuing this legacy, 'Mardani 3' is set to explore another dark and brutal reality of society, staying true to the franchise’s reputation for gripping, issue-driven storytelling.

Rani Mukerji has previously described the film as 'dark, deadly, and brutal,' a statement that immediately heightened curiosity among fans and filmgoers alike. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' promises to be an intense, high-stakes thriller that reinforces both the franchise’s thematic strength and Rani Mukerji’s enduring screen presence as one of Hindi cinema’s most formidable law enforcers.