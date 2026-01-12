Timothee Chalamet made Golden Globes history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his performance in the character-driven film ‘Marty Supreme’. The win also marked the 30-year-old actor’s first Golden Globe victory, following four previous nominations that went unrewarded.

On stage, Chalamet expressed surprise and gratitude, calling it an honour to be counted among “many greats” in the category. He took a moment to thank director Josh Safdie and his co-stars, including Kevin O’Leary, whose presence in the film and the audience drew laughter when Chalamet joked about never imagining he would one day be thanking “Mr Wonderful from ‘Shark Tank’”.

The actor also paid tribute to his father for teaching him the importance of gratitude and thanked his parents and partner Kylie Jenner for their support. Chalamet’s Golden Globe win adds to his growing awards momentum. After his Screen Actors Guild Award win last year for ‘A Complete Unknown’, the latest recognition positions him as a strong contender in the Best Actor race as the awards season moves towards the Academy Awards in March.